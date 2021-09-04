Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $17.13

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $17.86. Blend Labs shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.