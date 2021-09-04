BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.63% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FMCXF stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

