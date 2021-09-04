BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $15.60 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

