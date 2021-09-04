Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYPLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

