Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.