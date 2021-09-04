Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.