Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $26,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $467,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 136,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $268.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

