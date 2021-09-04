BonFi (BNF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $142,984.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. BonFi has a market capitalization of $848,858.99 and approximately $142,984.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonFi has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00123343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00176066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00798150 BTC.

About BonFi

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

