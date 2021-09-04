Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 174,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.