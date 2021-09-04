BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,300,000 after acquiring an additional 650,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after buying an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $51.62 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.