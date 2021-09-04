Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,095 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,055 shares of company stock worth $12,350,905 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

