Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,633 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
