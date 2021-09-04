Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day moving average is $205.47. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

