Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

