Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Lyft by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,577 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Lyft by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,090 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,917,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

LYFT stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

