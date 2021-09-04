Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,681 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

