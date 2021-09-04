Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.30.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

