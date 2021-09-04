Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.30.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

