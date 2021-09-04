Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,639. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.