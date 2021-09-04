Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,639. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.60.
In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
