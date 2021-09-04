Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.59 Million

Analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce sales of $75.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.18 million and the highest is $76.99 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $320.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $324.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $352.84 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $359.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,140. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 690.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

