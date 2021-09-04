Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. 441,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,246. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

