Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $16.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.40 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.08. 41,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $183.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

