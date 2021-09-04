Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Hecla Mining reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after buying an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 6,185,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

