Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Hecla Mining reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after buying an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 6,185,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.