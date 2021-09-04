Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.54). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $612.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 4.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,789,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 274,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 131.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

