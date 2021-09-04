Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.54). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $612.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 4.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,789,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 274,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 131.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.