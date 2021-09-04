Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $125.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.05 million and the highest is $125.61 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $513.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 61.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. 2,098,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

