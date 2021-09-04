Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Merus reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.