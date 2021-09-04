Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce sales of $34.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $147.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $148.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $156.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $274.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $1,673,360.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

