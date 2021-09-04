Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report sales of $166.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.50 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $145.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $694.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.43 million to $705.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $688.60 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $715.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 269,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,988. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,960 shares of company stock worth $14,858,683. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000,000 after buying an additional 373,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,716,000 after buying an additional 326,155 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after buying an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,051,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

