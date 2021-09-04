Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. 394,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $357.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

