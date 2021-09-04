Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. 394,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $357.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
