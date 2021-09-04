Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Twitter reported sales of $936.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.