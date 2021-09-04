Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of WCN opened at $131.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $131.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

