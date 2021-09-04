Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) PT at €614.18

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €614.18 ($722.57).

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday.

ASML Company Profile

