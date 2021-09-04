Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$127.22

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.22.

GIB.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded down C$1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,063. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$113.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.18. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.