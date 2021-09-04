Brokerages Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Target Price at $27.79

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 203,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,286. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

