Brokerages Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Price Target at $107.77

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

