Brokerages Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Target Price at $15.86

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

LTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTCH stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 741,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00. Latch has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $19.70.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

