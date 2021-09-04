Brokerages Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Target Price at $6.54

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $5.69. 5,050,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

