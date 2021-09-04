Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 393.57

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33). Insiders acquired 2,087 shares of company stock valued at $695,923 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 341.20 ($4.46) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 343.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

