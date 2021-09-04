Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target at $23.55

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.