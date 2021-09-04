Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Target Price at C$8.20

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YRI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

YRI stock opened at C$5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.05 and a 1-year high of C$8.45.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3603258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

