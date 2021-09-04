Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Graham makes up 1.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,208,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 18.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHC stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $601.12. 15,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.19. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

