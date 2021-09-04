Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Position Increased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. 193,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,388. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.