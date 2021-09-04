BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.46.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $212,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.