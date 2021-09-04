Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.