BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $32.49 million and $1.18 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00140515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00168913 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.70 or 0.07933471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,997.35 or 0.99970317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00815002 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

