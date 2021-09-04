Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,023 shares of company stock worth $206,324,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $342.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.11. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

