Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.