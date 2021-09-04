Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,448,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,772,000.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

