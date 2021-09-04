Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $46.65 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

