Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 72,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock worth $103,324,955. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

